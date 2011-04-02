Toronto Fashion Week: Sid Neigum Fall 2011

Sid Neigum, the new kid in town who at only 22 years old, had the crowd in awe and me nearly on my feet during his Fall 2011 runway show at Toronto Fashion Week. Neigum, one of the hottest imports from The Fashion Collective (TFC: a group of super-creatives bringing in some of the hottest tickets at Toronto Fashion Week) is currently a student at the FashionInstituteof Technology (F.I.T) in New York City, the place where he says a lot of his inspiration is sprung from.

Sid Neigum’s Fall 2011 runway show was a very dark, very avant-garde and very heavy collection full of androgynous and asymmetrical cuts, layers and layers of greys and blacks accompanied by gorgeously textured,preciselysliced and beautifully stressed leather jackets, vests and more. Sid’s attention to details is absurdly astounding and one of the many reasons his work is so strong (note the almost reptilian/shark fin detailed jackets and the perfectly falling capes and ponchos).

There is also a great amount of texture in this collection. Whether it be the Mongolian fur jackets, which I mistook for monkey (and nearly died over), the knit cape/ponchos, or again, the beautiful leathers, everything was cohesive and each look made its way down the runway in perfect harmony with the ambiance of the runway show. Another plus is that Sid Neigum is just as cool as his work such a great guy! I am so happy that I got to see his show and I am so stoked to see his pieces in editorials and hopefully on my back very, very soon! It’s apparent that Sid Neigum is ONE TO WATCH!

Photos: Karim Olen-Ash