Toronto Fashion Week: Mikhael Kale and Mark Fast

Before I begin my super gooey, fashion obsessed written-fixation of what I got to witness, allow me to introduce myself.

Hi everybody, I’m Jay. Jay Strut to be exact (that’s me up there). I am a super passion-ed, fashion blogger based in Toronto. The amazing team at StyleCaster has given the privilege to share some of Toronto’s best fashion talent with you guys.

I’m here as your official correspondent for all of the Toronto Fashion Week Fall 2011 festivities

So back to runway… For the first part of the pre-fashion-week-fashion-week shows (I’ll explain later) Canadian boys Mark Fast and Mikhael Kale decided to go dutch on the catwalk inside of an unfinished Trump tower, providing some of Toronto’s finest with two back-to-back shows of their Fall 2011 collections.

Mikhael Kale, the Toronto based, Central Saint Martins educated designer was up first. He gave a super sexy and edgy runway show. The collection was full of revealing geometric cut-out party dresses accompanied by flowy sheer layers for that lingering feeling of just being seduced.

For his Fall 2011 collection Kale used the woman’s body as the focal accessory, the cutout’s reveal a lot, but Kale manages to cut the garment in the right places showing just the right amount of skin..

Next it was Fast’s turn. For his first time back to Canada in over six month, Mark Fast (you may know as a London Fashion Week shower) hauled over his intricately crocheted Fall 2011 collection of (how can I top super sexy) ultra-uber-hyper-sexy and infamously known body con knit pieces which has been seen on the backs of Rihanna, Julia Restoin Roitfield and many, many more. Half the blogosphere knows this amazon of talent for his iconic aesthetic so you could only imagine the excitement building up to his show.

A vast amount of us may have already seen this collection from London Fashion Week coverage but can I tell you that getting to see and feel a Mark Fast collection up close and personally is one of the most expelling thrill rides of your life.

The lush knit textures and the detailing against your skin is no less than exhilarating, you just feel sexier near his stuff… I had the pleasure to meet Mark after the show and he was such a cool, chill guy.

Photos: Danny Nguyen