Toronto Fashion Week: Greta & Ezra Constantine Fall 2011

A big, cold and concrete Audi dealership played host to one of Toronto’s hottest tickets of the early Toronto Fashion Week festivities. Greta Constantine shows are always a treat on their own. So, when GC designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong decided to share the runway to show their mens collection, Ezra Constantine, one could only expect some sort of fashion extravaganza. Needless to say, we got what we expected.

I had to catch my breath a few times because what was making it’s way down the runway was giving me anxiety. The Greta Constantine & Ezra Constantine Fall 2011 collections are a distinct fusion of European structure with Asian cut and draping aesthetics. Exaggerated and elongating proportions, over-dramatic layering and luxurious fur trims on necessary and classic fall pieces (cocooning the iconic jersey Greta Constantine dress we all love) make this collection a go-to reference for Fall wardrobe must-haves. It was something out of a very chic Russian fairy tale. If the Greta & Ezra Constantine Fall 2011 collection was the wardrobe of a movie, it would be called: “Memoirs Of A Geisha….In Russia” or something along those lines.

Personally, I rarely find a menswear collection I could see myself in, but for obvious reasons the Ezra Constantine collection is just too appealing to resist. With such strong character, cuts and layers I’m anxious to have a piece from this collection in my wardrobe. There are so many right things about these collections, and so many reasons to have at least one of the many statement-making coats, dresses or separates as part of your collection.

P.S. Here’s the video of the closing walk I took from my seat.