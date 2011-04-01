StyleCaster
Share

Toronto Fashion Week: Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

What's hot
StyleCaster

Toronto Fashion Week: Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Jay
by
Toronto Fashion Week: Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011
21 Start slideshow

When designers Chloe & Parris begun work on their Fall 2011 collection they took notes from the rougher parts of the city, drawing inspiration from a London/New York grunge downtown girl, and the result? A free-spirited, finely cut collection of throw-on layers, perfectly positioned sheer paneled stripes, solid-structured coats and jackets adorned in silver thorns. For the more fitted looks, the duo drew inspiration from style icon’s like Mary Kate Olsen, Kate Lanphear and Leigh Lezark, creating some pretty hot topics for Toronto Fashion Week.

Chloe Comme Parris’ Fall 2011 collection is a feminine and sharp unit of things you can mix, match and work with for any occasion. Did I mention they expanded the collection into accessories, providing some amazing must-haves, like the (plastered in my brain) triple buckle back-packs. I can’t wait to see so much more of these girls they have such a bright future ahead of them!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011 

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Chloe Comme Parris Fall 2011

Designers Chloe & Parris of Chloe Comme Parris & I

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Fringe For Spring: Celebs Inspire Us

Fringe For Spring: Celebs Inspire Us
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share