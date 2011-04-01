When designers Chloe & Parris begun work on their Fall 2011 collection they took notes from the rougher parts of the city, drawing inspiration from a London/New York grunge downtown girl, and the result? A free-spirited, finely cut collection of throw-on layers, perfectly positioned sheer paneled stripes, solid-structured coats and jackets adorned in silver thorns. For the more fitted looks, the duo drew inspiration from style icon’s like Mary Kate Olsen, Kate Lanphear and Leigh Lezark, creating some pretty hot topics for Toronto Fashion Week.

Chloe Comme Parris’ Fall 2011 collection is a feminine and sharp unit of things you can mix, match and work with for any occasion. Did I mention they expanded the collection into accessories, providing some amazing must-haves, like the (plastered in my brain) triple buckle back-packs. I can’t wait to see so much more of these girls they have such a bright future ahead of them!