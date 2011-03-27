Toronto Fashion Week: Arthur Mendonça Fall 2011

For his Fall 2011 runway show held at the beautifully unfinished International Trump Tower here in Toronto, Arthur Mendona (after roughly 2 years on hiatus from the fashion world) revived our memory of his ability to create beautiful womenswear. A glamorously eclectic mix of 70’s Parisian-chic inspired looks made their way down the thin black runway. Beautifully structured tuxedos, jackets, pants and some of the most seductive textures & tones I’ve seen yet.

Proportions of a trench coat packed with a set of huge fur arms literally made me want to get out of my seat and chase it backstage! Another favorite for me was the styling by George Antonopoulos, the creative director at Le Maison De Mendona. George channeled the models inner Catherine Baba infusing turbans, heavy red lips and strong accessories provided by Canadian jewelry designer Dean Davidson to complete the look.

This show was the complete package for me. It had the ambiance, the glamour and the clothes. It was one of the shows that got me all nervous inside while making my way to the venue. I love Arthur’s work and have been waiting for his return for quite some time now. In light of the excitement, I decided to put together a bit of my finest and wear an outfit I never thought I would, so I suited up, literally… To me, this was the return of King Arthur, back to claim his throne as one of the strongest and most talented women’s wear designers in Canada, so I had to look my best. I’m in love. Bravo Arthur!



What I wore to the show: Navy YSL Blazer, Navy Lanvin trousers, Lanvin for H&M T-shirt, Gucci shoes & Gianfranco Ferre Sunglasses

P.S. Check out the final walk video I took below!



Photos: Danny Nguyen