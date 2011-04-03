Toronto Fashion Week: Amanda Lew Kee Fall 2011

Amanda Lew Kee, who has now consecutively filled the house at Toronto’s LGFW, shedded new skin for her Fall 2011 runway show here at Toronto Fashion Week. Last year we saw a pitch black body-con collection. This time around, Amanda Lew Kee has expanded and indulged in a highly sophisticated *lewk* full of her classic, edgy aesthetic but with a more mature and equally sophisticated twist on things.

Surprisingly, there were no studs or spikes in sight, even the signature blue lipstick was nowhere to be found on the runway (which I almost applied before the show!). Aside from continuing her now iconic two-toned, super high quality tights, Lew Kee gave us a lot of the unexpected, sensuality and structure accompanied by lavish Asian inspired sequin work in the shape of lotus flowers and systematically situated budding rosettes, giving long completely sheer dresses a contemporary, respectful and almost ethereal vibe.

When it comes down to the details, Amanda doesn’t play. I love the strong exposed zippers, dividing blocks of black velvet, sheer organza, leather, sequins on things like blazers, tops and skirts. Aside from the collection itself, the package (models) were also done up and down perfectly. Heavy duty shoes provided by Sam Edelmen and long sharp and metallic nails provided by Minx Nail Design team completed the look. Amanda always shows such strong attention to detail (think S/S 2011, hundreds of hand-weaved needles as a take on fur), adding very modern and strong appeal to all of her work.

Yet another surprise, this probably the most grand of them, was seeing such vibrant bursts of color in the collection. When I asked Amanda what inspired her to use such strong colors and metallics, she quickly explained that the direction is based on the natural disasters and resources of the world. Molten fire oranges, deep oceanic blues and oil-print foils were the fundamentals extracted from for the pieces. Overall, and as usual, I loved Amanda Lew Kee’s work.

runway photos via: Danny Nguyen

backstage photos via: Karim Olen-Ash