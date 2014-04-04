Brand Celebrities Love: Torn by Ronny Kobo

In what seems to be her ongoing effort to emulate the style of sister Solange, Beyoncé recently wore a full look from brand Torn, by designer Ronny Kobo. It’s a lesser-known but very successful label that Solange herself has worn before, and that has long been favored by the style set and celebrities alike. But recently there’s been a major uptick in the caliber of stars wearing the label.

“Every week we get to work on Monday and we see a new celebrity wearing our stuff,” Ronny tells StyleCaster. “All these beautiful women going to really cool places and looking really great. It’s really rewarding; we spend so much time designing and developing, that to actually hit the target is really a great feeling.”

Stars who have recently worn her stuff: Beyoncé, of course, Rihanna, Khloe Kardashian, Hannah Bronfman, Sofia Vergara, Carmen Electra, and many more. And here’s the coolest part: most of the stars, Kobo says, actually shop their own pieces, instead of being gifted them.

“Most of these celebrities are shopping on their own,” she says. “With our web sales, we know all the names of the purchasers, and we’ve had big celebrities buying three, four, and five dresses at a time from us. Often with designer, you wait for a certain dress to come to the market, you buy it, and you wear it, it’s sometimes anti-climatic because you saved so much money for it. I’m kind of offering that feeling where you don’t have to save so much money, it’s super accessible.”

