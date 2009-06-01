Object Of Desire

Torn by Ronny Kobo lace up gypsy sandal, $98, at intermixonline.com

Reason #1

These lace-up sandals with mirrored discs and bright braided straps remind us of our inner gypsy!

Reason #2

These versatile sandals will look just as fabulous dressed down with shorts and a tee as they will dressed up with a Grecian style maxi dress.

Reason #3

Because we love items that are so cute, we want them in every color. These come in blue, black, and beige- take your pick! For more fashion coverage by Noelle Watters see fncimag.com