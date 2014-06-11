First Look: Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth Reunite in New Show

There’s nothing we love better than a good reunion—especially when it involves a cult ’90s show like “Beverly Hills, 90210.” So when we first heard that Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling were getting back together for a new show on ABC Family, we’ll admit we were pretty excited. Sure, Tori’s personal life has been a bit topsy-turvy lately with a new reality show and a cheating scandal, but guess what? Jennie’s life hasn’t been all roses, either: The former “90210” star recently divorced her husband of 12 years, “Twilight” star Peter Facinelli.

So what better time for two down-on-their-luck former co-stars to star in a series about, well, down-on-their-luck former co-stars? In the new show, “Mystery Girls,” Garth and Spelling play former TV mystery show co-stars who reunite to solve a real-life mystery—even though Garth is now a suburban mom and Spelling is a kooky single gal who still longs for her glory days as a ’90s star. (Umm, maybe not so far from the truth?)

In a first clip from the show (which debuted exclusively on HollywoodLife), you can see the duo in action, swapping barbs over coffee at a restaurant. We gotta say: the comedy is pretty hammy, and the laughter is canned … but we’ll probably watch it anyway when it premieres on June 25th. (And yes, if you were wondering, Shannon Doherty does get a shout-out in the clip.)

Watch the clip below and let us know what you think of the reunion!