Tori Spelling Wished ‘Everyone’ a Happy Father’s Day Except Dean McDermott Amid Divorce Rumors

Who’s your daddy? Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s relationship might really be over following a shady Instagram post that Tori posted on Father’s Day. The 90210 star celebrated the holiday without the Chopped Canada host amid reports they are allegedly going through a trial separation, though they have not personally confirmed the rumors.

Tori posted a picture with Lance Bass, his husband Michael Turchinart and their kids on June 20, 2022. The Tori & Dean Home Sweet Hollywood alum captioned the post, “By coincidence got to spend Father’s Day with my friend @lancebass and his amazing hubby @michaelturchinart and their adorable twins Alexander & Violet. My DIY diva @stella_mcdermott08 made Alexander crocheted sandals in less than 2 hours and Violet yours will be done tomorrow. Happy Father’s Day everyone and Lance and Michael I have major baby fever again 😂” Tori did not mention her husband nor her own kids.

Reports of a trial separation emerged when Us Weekly reported on June 9, 2022, that Tori’s friends were suspicious of their relationship. “Tori’s friends are worried because they never hear from her anymore,” the insider said of the couple who married in 2006. “They try to reach her and hear no word back. And she hasn’t been doing social things anymore. She seems to be isolating herself. She’s been so MIA that they’re worried something’s going on – if she’s having money troubles again or is depressed. They just aren’t getting together in friends groups like they did before.”

Another insider revealed that the couple doesn’t want to legally separate for the sake of their children. Tori and Dean have five children together: sons, Liam Aaron, Finn Davey and Beau Dean, and two daughters, Stella Doreen and Hattie Margaret. “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” the insider explained. “Having kids makes it more difficult because they don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”

This isn’t the first hiccup in the reality stars’ relationship. Dean was involved in a cheating scandal in 2013 shortly after the birth of their son Finn. The two worked it out on their show True Tori.