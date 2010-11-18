Torah Bright On Ski Bunny Style

Photo: Australia Harper’s Bazaar

Torah Bright is an Olympic snowboarder, originally from Australia, currently of Utah who recently got married and also happens to find time to design a line of ski gear for cute sporty girls’ brand Roxy. I chatted with the uber pretty halfpipe girl killing it in a boys world. Get to know her and check out her line of ski apparel and accessories on Roxy.

What was your approach to this collection in particular?

For every collection its trying to just make it really feminine. Others have definitely been more luxurious. But its all very feminine with the cuts and the colors and what not.

What do you mostly gravitate towards wearing when you are on the mountain?

It depends [laughs] I definitely like the subtle kind of looks sometimes. But you know, the collection before this one was beautiful, kinda satin material and the hood was red and gold and blue it was this big hood, like red riding hood! It had buttons and that wasnt too subdued, but I loved it, it was beautiful, and now this ones a little more street style with the fit of the coat and the belt buckles. But the pants are always the slim pants, thats my personal preference.



Do you have any moments where you look back at your gear growing up and wince a little bit?

Yes, all the time, are you kidding me? I got the hand me downs that were like theyve gone through two, three [laughs]



What comes to mind, anything you can think of?

Hmm a particular helmet I used to ski with… this red helmet that looked like a clowns nose, just this big round thing. And you know, Ive got a little head, and it was even littler back then! Yeah, that one was pretty good, the red helmet, and we used to ski race, snowboard cross country, and theres also this one kind of race suit that I used to wear. That was pretty embarrassing.

So are you still based in Australia?

No, in Salt Lake City.

How do you feel the style differs there from what you grew up with?

Um… its pretty its very different [laughs]. Coming from Australia and spending more time in the bigger cities I grew up in a really small town but, you know, always being in the big beach culture and big cities where fashion is huge, just like here [in New York], you know? Coming to Utah where its its a big valley but, I dont know, everybody its a little different there [laughs] but its absolutely beautiful.

Cool, now tell me about your approach to style off the mountain? What do you like to wear?

I dress pretty comfy and casual when I dont need to dress up. But I love to dress up.



What’s it like as an athlete to be involved in more fashion based photo shoots like the Bazzar one?

Its different. A lot of people dont think that that kind of comes with it, but its very much a part of it, and more than you think. I definitely spend less time on snow right now, you know. But, its fun, I love doing the fashion shoots. Like for Australian Harper’s Bazaar I was like a little surprised that it turned out like it did, because I was like Uhhhh… in these boots and it was… a cool dress and a snowboard? Really? Okay!



Is there any big designer item that youve splurged on?

Yeah, the last thing I splurged on, probably my wedding shoes! And my dress!

What were they?

I bought a pair of Chanels, these beautiful decorated heels, like a cream heel and a black shoe.

Whats your favorite piece from the Roxy collection that you designed?

Its actually the pants. I mean the fit of the pants, the material.. thats my favorite.

Awesome, thank you!

All photos courtest of Roxy