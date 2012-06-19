Topshop Fall 2012: Country Grunge, Cocktail Chic and More

If the fact that all of your favorite brands and stores are currently holding their summer sales is not enough of a hint that Fall is almost upon us, then how about the fact that all of your favorite brands and stores are slowly releasing their Fall 2012 lookbooks, campaigns and collections?

Joining the likes of, well, just about every major designer that shows in New York, London, Paris and London, British retailer and StyleCaster fave Topshop have currently released images of their upcoming Autumn/Winter 2012 collection. For the upcoming season, Topshop has created four different lines sure to attract four different style mavens.

With the “Pennsylvania” line, Topshop looks to the farming appropriate, tomboy dressing ways of the countryside — quite different from the “Sensationalist” side which is perfect for the urbanite who likes to mix glam with some serious attitude. Or if those don’t quite tickle your fancy, the Autumn/Winter 2012 collection also includes the “Factory Girl” line for those that want to re-create the early mod hay days of Carnaby Street with bouffants, tweeds and refined, tailored cuts. But if you prefer to go on the Nordic track, then the “Scandi Girl” line is right up your alley with comfortable and quirky knits, denim and colorful tops and bottoms.

