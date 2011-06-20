Topshop x StyleCaster Hamptons Pop-Up and Music Extravaganza

What do you get when you mix StyleCaster with Montauk with a Topshop pop-up, some serious musical stylings, cocktails from Bulldog Gin and Belvedere Vodka and maybe some Popchips? That would be a lot of cute kids, cute clothes, and, ahem, fun.

On Saturday, it chick and music maven, DJ Mia Moretti, spun in the afternoon as a little pre-req for the musical revelry to follow, including sets by indie bands Open Ocean, Annette Lamothe-Ramos, Savoir Adore and Chairlift. Topshop outfitted the space with some chic seasonal offerings that some might have wanted to change into before the sun went down and Chairlift went on and they weren’t alone in those tough decisions as Topshop’s Personal Shoppers were on hand to lend a little sartorial consultation.

It’s what summer is all about great music, cocktails al fresco, pretty clothes and very cool friends. Click through to relive the memories or see what you missed.

And don’t forget to follow Topshop on Twitter and tag yourself on Topshop’s Facebook page if you rocked out on Saturday! If you weren’t there or were there and you were just having too much fun and forgot to buy your summer must-have, check out Topshop.com for the full range of products.

To read more about our relationship with TOPSHOP visit cmp.ly/3

All photos by Michelle Boule (http://michelleboulephotography.com/)