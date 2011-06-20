StyleCaster
Topshop x StyleCaster Hamptons Pop-Up and Music Extravaganza

Kerry Pieri
by
What do you get when you mix StyleCaster with Montauk with a Topshop pop-up, some serious musical stylings, cocktails from Bulldog Gin and Belvedere Vodka and maybe some Popchips? That would be a lot of cute kids, cute clothes, and, ahem, fun.

On Saturday, it chick and music maven, DJ Mia Moretti, spun in the afternoon as a little pre-req for the musical revelry to follow, including sets by indie bands Open Ocean, Annette Lamothe-Ramos, Savoir Adore and Chairlift. Topshop outfitted the space with some chic seasonal offerings that some might have wanted to change into before the sun went down and Chairlift went on and they weren’t alone in those tough decisions as Topshop’s Personal Shoppers were on hand to lend a little sartorial consultation.

It’s what summer is all about great music, cocktails al fresco, pretty clothes and very cool friends. Click through to relive the memories or see what you missed.

And don’t forget to follow Topshop on Twitter and tag yourself on Topshop’s Facebook page if you rocked out on Saturday! If you weren’t there or were there and you were just having too much fun and forgot to buy your summer must-have, check out Topshop.com for the full range of products.

131786 1308585452 Topshop x StyleCaster Hamptons Pop Up and Music Extravaganza

To read more about our relationship with TOPSHOP visit cmp.ly/3

All photos by Michelle Boule (http://michelleboulephotography.com/)

Chairlift

Chairlift

Chairlift

Chairlift

Chairlift

Chairlift

Chairlift

Chairlift

TOPSHOP's Brittany Weeden, Nneya Richards, Sarah Rosen and Sophie Elgort

TOPSHOP's Nneya Richards

TOPSHOP's Brittany Weeden at the TOPSHOP Pop Up Shop.

A full day of partying can leave one quite thirsty. Thankfully our friends at Bulldog Gin and Belvedere Vodka had us covered at Saturday's soiree.

StyleCaster's Emily Washkowitz and Ari Goldberg

DJ Mia Moretti killing it on the decks

Wish you were at TOPSHOP in the Hamptons with us on Saturday!

What's the perfect pop up shop snack? Why Popchips of course!

StyleCaster's Ari Goldberg bonding with DJ Mia Moretti

Pop up shoppers were treated to TOPSHOP canvas bags filled with goodies

The Sloppy Tuna knows how to do summer snacking right

Sharing is caring - especially when it comes to protecting yourself from the sun!

Brittany Weeden helping a shopper find the perfect summer look

Open Ocean

Cannot get over how awesome these shoes are!

Open Ocean

Open Ocean's Sarah Kuhn

Open Ocean

Open Ocean

TOPSHOP's Sophie Elgort and friend

StyleCaster's Susie G and TOPSHOP's Nneya Richards

TOPSHOP's Nneya Richards showing off her glowwy suntan lotion.

Savoir Adore

Savoir Adore

Savoir Adore fans call a "hands in" during the performance

Savoir Adore

TOPSHOP's Sarah Rosen and Brittany Weeden

