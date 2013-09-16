Topshop Unique Spring 2014 Collection: See All The Wearable Looks

London Fashion Week is in full swing and one of our favorite collections to see is always Topshop, who shows its Unique line as part of the festivities. Gracing the runway at the label’s Spring 2014 show was London Fashion Week’s favorite and highly sought-after model Cara Delevigne. The front row was a similar powerhouse, featuring Kate Moss, Anna Wintour and Harry Styles.

For Spring 2014, Topshop offers up a decidedly wearable approach to high fashion: peplum tops, geometric prints, and slouchy (but not frumpy!) ensembles. Not one to veer away from trends, the label’s collection also features its fair share of midriff-baring tops, which were also popular at New York Fashion Week.

The most glamorous look of the show was undoubtedly a midnight-blue spaghetti-strap dress, rendered in silk, which had a certain minimalist quality.

Topshop has a retailer’s sense of savvy—each look included pieces that could easily mix and match both within the collection and in one’s own closet—but also manages to create quite cohesive collections. This one, in particular, seems relaxed yet crisp.