Shop It While It’s Hot! Topshop’s 60% Off Sale Is Happening Now

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is practically here, and I’ve been slowly adding new pieces to my closet in an attempt to get ready for the heatwaves sure to engulf Los Angeles in the coming months. As I stare into the abyss (Read: my closet.), though, there are just some things I feel are missing from my summer wardrobe. But when I took a glimpse at the Topshop summer 2020 sale, I knew that these trendy discounted pieces were exactly what my closet needs this season—and even into fall (!!).

Topshop’s summer 2020 sale is chock-full of both classic pieces you’ll wear for years to come and on-trend pieces you’re bound to see everywhere this summer (or at least on Instagram). Plus, if you live somewhere that’s typically warm for most of the year—like California or Texas—so many of these pieces will carry you well into autumn. Expect super cute gingham crop tops in different hues, pants that will make you feel like you’re on a beach vacation even when you’re stuck inside and summery dresses you’ll want to wear every single day. You’ll also see on-trend puffy sleeves and adorable summer shoes galore. I’m so excited to shop this sale that I’m clearing out a space in my closet as we speak.

To see what’s available—at up to 60% off right now!!—from the Topshop summer 2020 sale, keep on reading. You’ll find 15 adorable pieces you definitely need to snag ASAP. Crop tops, summery dresses and even an adorable mini bag await you. So start making some room in your wardrobes, because this is one summer sale you’ll definitely want to shop.

1. Neon Coral Check Midi Dress

Say hello to the perfect summer dress. You can easily this coral check midi with sneakers for a casual daytime look, then switch to heels for an effortless date night ensemble.

2. Bow Back Puff Shirt

The puffy sleeves trend is back for summer 2020, and what better way to test it out than with a classic gingham top this season?

3. Burgundy Flat Sandals

Not caught up on the summer 2020 shoe trends? No worries. Let us assure you that square toe sandals are definitely in this year.

4. Twist Sleeve Midi Dress

This isn’t the last puffy sleeve you’ll see in this round-up, but it’s definitely the boldest. This puffy sleeved midi dress will take you all the way through summer and easily transition into fall.

5. Vine Print Cami Top

Throw this vine print cami on with your favorite high-waisted jeans, some cool sunnies and a hat, and you’re good to go all summer long.

6. Leopard Lace Up Sneakers

Do yourself a favor and get a little wild this summer with these leopard print sneakers. Animal prints are basically neutrals, so you can pair these beauties with just about anything.

7. Bleach Seamed Balloon Jeans

Similar to the mom jean, but with a little more room in the legs, these balloon jeans are the perfect ’90s-inspired look for the summer.

8. Scrunchie Mini Crossbody Bag

Mini bags aren’t going anywhere for summer 2020, so treat yourself to this adorable sage mini bag. We can’t get enough of the scrunchie handle detail!

9. Taffeta Lace Shirt

See? We told you you’d see more puffy sleeves from Topshop’s sale. This light pink crop top is perfect for wearing with a denim skirt or your favorite cut-offs this season.

10. Animal Print Sarong

If you think sarongs are just to be worn as swimsuit cover-ups, think again. This animal print sarong would look amazing paired with your bikini or a cropped sweater.

11. Linen Crop Wide Pants

A pair of cropped wide-leg pants is a warm weather must-have, and this rust-colored pair will work perfectly through summer—and then transition into fall without a hitch.

12. Double Breasted Blazer

No wardrobe is complete without a few good blazers, and this double-breasted gray and yellow blazer definitely deserves a spot in your closet.

13. Leather Slingback Loafers

ICYMI, slingback heels are trending for summer 2020. If you want to skip the heels and go for flats this season, though, you can’t miss with these slingback loafers.

14. Puff Taffeta Blouse

Are you getting tired of seeing puffy sleeves? Because we are not. This shiny gold puff sleeve top is sheer summery perfection.

15. Mint Check Shorts

Whether you pair these mint check shorts with a blazer for a cool summer suit look or wear them with your favorite graphic tee, you can’t go wrong.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.