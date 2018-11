That Topshop is here to hook you up with whatever look you’re currently feeling. In one of many lookbooks to come for Summer, the Brit brand rocks Asain influences with florals, brights, whites, maxis, minis and some really hot silver shoes.

The styling is obviously a bit for fun, but when you break down the individual pieces there’s a lot to mine for the warm months, including a long wrap purple skirt with my name on it and that white suit that’s basically amazing.

What pieces are you feeling?