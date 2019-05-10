Our First Glimpse at Topshop’s June/July Collection Is Here, and We’re Already Obsessed

Scroll To See More Images

Summer is quickly approaching, and I’ve been slowly adding new pieces to my closet in an attempt to get ready for the heatwaves sure to engulf Los Angeles in the coming months. As I stare into the abyss (read: my closet), though, there are just some things I feel are missing from my summer wardrobe. When I got a glimpse at the upcoming Topshop summer collection, however, I knew that these pieces were exactly what my closet would need for the summer.

Topshop’s June/July collection is the perfect mix of classic pieces you’ll wear for years to come and on-trend pieces you’re bound to see everywhere this summer. Plus, if you live somewhere that’s typically warm for most of the year (like California or Texas), so many of these pieces will carry you well into fall. Expect super cute gingham crop tops in different hues, pants that will make you feel like you’re on a beach vacation even when you’re stuck in the office, and summery jumpsuits you’ll want to wear every single day. You’ll also see on-trend utility styles and the color trends of summer 2019—pink and beige—galore. I’m so excited for this collection to officially drop, I’m clearing out a space in my closet as we speak.

Topshop hasn’t given us all the information for this adorable collection yet, so we don’t have names or prices. Still, I’m getting ready to add everything to my shopping cart the moment Topshop’s summer 2019 collection drops. It’s that cute.

We at StyleCaster went ahead and pulled some of our favorite pieces from the upcoming collection, so that you can get a little sneak peek of what’s coming soon. Crop tops, summery dresses and even a cow print purse (!!) await you. So start making some room in your closets and dressers, because this is one summer collection you’ll want to shop as soon as it’s live.

The button details on this top are so adorable, you’ll want to wear it every single day.

You can never go wrong with a super cute pink swimsuit. Get ready to don this at every summer pool party ever.

These pants are sure to make you feel like you’re walking around the boardwalk on a beach vacay.

This red gingham crop top is exactly the sort of vibe I’m going for this summer.

More gingham, because can you ever have too much? Nope.

This romper would look so cute layered with your favorite graphic tee.

This blouse is perfect to pair with trousers for the office or white jeans on the weekend.

Mom jeans are already in, so why not try some mom shorts as well?

This flow-y blouse is perfect for long days at the office and then heading to dinner with friends right after. It will transition seamlessly from day to night.

This might be the puffy sleeved dress of my dreams.

I love the idea of pairing this peasant blouse with structured shorts or pants for a cool contrast.

This bag is a fun and easy way to test out the cow print trend.

If you’re still a little nervous to try the cargo pants trend this summer, these jeans are definitely a cute way to get your feet wet.

You’ll want to wear this adorable denim jumpsuit every single day.

More puffy sleeves, because we just can’t get enough of ’em.

Summer sweaters like this one are so cute paired with high-waisted wide-leg pants you can wear at the office or out to brunch.

Camo is back, baby. Embrace the trend with this cute jacket.

I like to call this jumpsuit “low-key” utility. It’s a good place to start on the utility trend if you’re not sure about it yet.

I’m loving all the details on this adorable purse.

Chunky slides are back from the ’90s and early aughts, and we’re not mad about it.

I love this actually cool take on the stereotypical tacky Hawaiian shirt.

The straps on this dress are what totally sold it for me.

This bag would be perfect for daily use—or as a beach bag on vacation.