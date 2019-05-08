39 Pieces We’re Eyeing from Topshop’s Summer 2019 Collection

Scroll To See More Images

Your favorite retailers have released their summer collections, and all that’s left for you to do is sift through them. An easy task, right? Sure—if you don’t mind combing through hundreds (upon hundreds) of trendy pieces at a time. If this at all sounds daunting to you (which it probably does, unless you consider yourself an absolutely athletic online shopper), don’t fret—we’ve done the sifting for you, and we can definitively say Topshop’s summer 2019 collection is a can’t-miss destination for vibrant workwear and everyday statement pieces, alike.

Many of us are apt to spend our summer shopping energy on comfy basics—flowy maxi dresses, worn-in T-shirts, breezy culottes that could probably double as pajamas. But the truth of summer is that a lot of it is spent indoors—in offices, at desks, behind computer screens. Lament as we may about spending eight hours of each summer day inside buildings, work is a necessary evil—and playing hooky isn’t really an option if we want to maintain our paychecks. What is an option, though, is filling our summer wardrobes with office-appropriate pieces that feel as inherently vibrant and fresh as the cozy weekend pieces we’ve been eyeing. And Topshop has your back on that one.

Ever dreamt of showing up to work in a gingham power suit? Or a tropical print midi dress? What about a floral jumpsuit? Or silky wide-leg trousers? Or a peasant dress that’s edgy enough to justify pairing with black block heels? Topshop’s summer collection offers all of these—while still making room for the comfier pieces you crave on Saturdays and Sundays. If we sound effusive, it’s only because Topshop has earned it. We’re not saying it’s the only place you need to shop this summer—but we are saying that if it were the only place you ended up shopping this summer, you’d probably fare just fine.

1. Gingham Jacket, $95 at Topshop

It sounded too good to be true—but we weren’t lying.

2. Abstract Floral Print Midi Skirt, $75 at Topshop

A matching set that’s actually fit for office wear? Be still our fashion-loving hearts.

3. Diva Pink Mules, $45 at Topshop

Summer heels you won’t regret wearing four hours into your day (or night).

4. Zip Bleach Denim Romper, $85 at Topshop

Denim jumpsuits have long been a staple of summer wardrobes. In 2019, denim rompers promise to be, too.

5. Palm Print Button Jumpsuit, $68 at Topshop

Throw a blazer over it, and it’ll be 9-to-5-friendly in no time.

6. Sydney Black Straw Bowler Bag, $52 at Topshop

A woven bag sure to play well with professional dresses and ripped jeans, alike.

7. Red Jungle Print Boxy Polo, $35 at Topshop

Classic tropical print shirts are, of course, still very much on the menu.

8. Double-Belted Satin Wide Trousers, $95 at Topshop

Pants that could take you from the office to date night—and to every other semi-fancy affair on your calendar, too.

9. Stripe Linen Duster Jacket, $125 at Topshop

Summer coats sound like they shouldn’t exist, but this lightweight trench has us reconsidering.

10. Jackson Tan Mid Mules, $120 at Topshop

An office-friendly take on the super convenient summer mule.

11. Satin Prairie Style Crop Top, $55 at Topshop

Not your average crop top—at all.

12. Hibiscus Floral Halter-Neck Midi Dress, $95 at Topshop

Quite possibly the only dress you need for summer wedding season.

13. Self Belt Animal Shirtdress, $75 at Topshop

A fresh take on the classic shirtdress.

14. Boutique Wrap Shirt, $150 at Topshop

A button-down for the shopper who craves something new.

15. Saffi Wicker Straw Grab Bag, $52 at Topshop

Straw bags are no-fail buys, no matter what year it is.

16. Stripe Racer Vest, $18 at Topshop

Never underestimate the power of a cute tank top—especially one you can wear under a blazer on semi-casual Fridays.

17. Y.A.S. Clara Maxi Dress, $160 at Topshop

Another dress that’s absolutely perfect for wedding season—and one you could get away with wearing to work, too.

18. Dixie Snakeskin Buckle Mules, $52 at Topshop

Everything you love about chunky ’90s footwear, combined with everything you love about slinky ’00s snake prints.

19. Bronze Lace Satin Slip, $75 at Topshop

A satin slip dress with just enough flair to feel fresh.

20. Lace Floral Long-Sleeve Top, $68 at Topshop

A long-sleeve top, crafted with summer in mind.

21. Tiger Print Mini Skirt, $35 at Topshop

Tiger stripes are an endlessly underrated animal print—and this matching set just wants to rectify that oversight.

22. Flash Black Bar Sandals, $68 at Topshop

Slides that might actually dress up your favorite tee-and-jeans combo.

23. Pale Wash Camo Shacket and Trousers Set, $155 at Topshop

We didn’t know we needed a camo matching set, but now that we’ve seen this one, we’re convinced we do.

24. London Contrast Stencil Floral Jumpsuit, $80 at Topshop

A wedding guest look for the shopper who wants something a little less obvious.

25. Bear Wooden Grab Bag, $60 at Topshop

A bag that’ll look as good in your hand as it will displayed on your shelves.

26. Green Button-Wrap Linen Camisole, $35 at Topshop

A no-fail addition to your summer wardrobe, no matter what event you’re dressing for.

27. Hawaiian Print Shirt and Trousers Set, $136 at Topshop

Tropical print shirts are so 2018. In 2019, we’ve graduated to all-tropical-print-everything.

28. Red Satin Bias Midi Skirt, $55 at Topshop

Satin slip skirts are the latest silky trend to pervade the zeitgeist.

29. Sage Crochet Tank Top, $35 at Topshop

For the shopper who’s not ready to part with their coziest knits just yet.

30. Danna Two-Part Sandal, $52 at Topshop

Heeled sandals that won’t kill your feet after one hour of dancing.

31. Abstract Floral Mesh Top, $30 at Topshop

Sheer clothes are having a moment—and this embroidered iteration is too cute to pass up.

32. Boutique Zebra Tiered Dress, $320 at Topshop

An animal print dress for the fan of abstraction (and subtle color).

33. Gwenie Vegan Snake Slingback Mules, $100 at Topshop

A particularly on-trend approach to the enduring mule trend.

34. Palm Bowling Shirtdress, $75 at Topshop

Wear it as a shirt, dress, swim cover-up, light jacket—the options are endless.

35. Stripe Wrap Jumpsuit, $80 at Topshop

A jumpsuit fit for brunch, bridal showers and (maybe even) your desk job.

36. Jackson Monochrome Mid Mules, $120 at Topshop

Mules you can definitely wear out this weekend.

37. Tiger Sleeveless Mesh Midi Dress, $60 at Topshop

Aughts-inspired without skewing regrettable—we’re here for it.

38. Stripe Racer Vest, $18 at Topshop

Is this the same tank top we included several slides ago? Yes. But it looks totally different when rendered in different colors—and seriously, basics are important.

39. Delta Snake Two Part Sandals, $48 at Topshop

A statement shoe for the person who wants to turn heads.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.