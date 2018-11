We just saw the Topshop Spring 2011 lookbook, but there’s just something about watching all that boho actually move. Set to a song I want to download right about now, School of Seven Bells by Windstorm, the video by Josh Olins is a pretty look at some pretty girls who look really good in clothes, rocking the new collection at some farmhouse that appears to be upstate NY but is probably in England. Topshop is so universal!

Does seeing that fringe fly make you want that plaid jacket more?