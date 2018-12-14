Your First Glimpse at Topshop’s Spring/Summer Collection Is Already Here

Scroll To See More Images

Living in Los Angeles during the winter makes me long for cold weather, warm fires and big coats I can hide in. (Bet you never thought you’d hear that.) The coldest daytime temperatures we get hover above 60 degrees, and I can’t help but feel like I’m missing out on the sheer romance of winter—and all the cozy styles that accompany it.

One perk of this heat, though? It’s never too early to shop spring and summer clothes—a fact that comes in handy the moment retailers start releasing their spring/summer 2019 collections. This typically doesn’t happen until January or February, but Topshop got a head-start this year; the store has already given us a glimpse at the spring and summer styles that await us in 2019. (A retailer after my own heart.)

So far, Topshop hasn’t given us much information about the collection—they’ve just sent over images of the 156 products that await us next year. Everything in Topshop’s spring/summer 2019 collection—from the super breezy skirts to the super trendy shoes—has me dreaming of walking on the sand, eating dinner al fresco and stopping to smell the roses (for the ‘gram, of course). Expect to see stripes, tortoiseshell, snakeskin, crochet and the dreamiest of swimsuits.

Again, Topshop hasn’t given us much information, so we don’t have the product names or prices yet. Still, I’m already prepared to throw my entire paycheck at this collection the moment it launches.

We at StyleCaster have taken the liberty of pulling our favorite pieces from the Topshop spring/summer 2019 collection and highlighting them for you below. Dresses, sneakers, cropped pants—give us all of it. And trust me when I say: You don’t have to spend your December in 60-degree temperatures to appreciate these pieces. Spring and summer clothes are the ultimate antidote for a shitty winter’s day; what better way to ignore the snow than to daydream about all the stunning stuff you’ll wear when it’s not snowing, right?

Slits and stripes seem like they should be mutually exclusive, but this dress proves they’re completely complementary. Plus, this dress will be perfect for showing off those winter boots you don’t want to put in storage yet.

Tortoiseshell and lucite at the same time? Is this a dream?

No wardrobe is complete without a cropped sweatshirt. It’s one of the easiest ways to show you’re stylish and you value being comfortable—you contain multitudes.

Gingham is basically a neutral at this point and I’m not mad about it.

The details on this blazer are seriously swoon-worthy.

I’ll take 10 pairs of these, thanks.

These would definitely make me feel like I’m a member of the Cheetah Girls. (Let me have this, OK?)

I would wear this every single day. Give me all the stripes. All of them.

Can you picture yourself running along the ocean in this skirt? Because I can.

Um, this bikini has the cutest straps ever.

This bag is what a mermaid would carry if she could walk on land.

Snakeskin goes with everything. Thanks for listening to my Ted Talk.

The wildest one-piece. More Cheetah Girl vibes—I’m (obviously) here for it.