29 Pieces We Want From Topshop’s Spring 2019 Collection

Do you ever look in your closet and just kind of sigh, because you know it needs a serious overhaul? Well, I do, and in my search for ways to amp up my spring wardrobe, I realized Topshop’s spring 2019 collection might just be the perfect solution to all my sartorial problems. Spring is a time to clean out the old and start fresh with the new. I choose to take this literally—cleaning out my old clothes so I have an excuse to buy new ones! (Let me live, OK?) And by the looks of everything in Topshop’s spring collection, I’m going to have to do some serious cleaning. (Read: I. Want. Everything.)

The new Topshop spring line features everything we love about spring—florals, gingham, pastels, crop tops, etc.—with a fun and fresh take. Seriously, the vibes of this entire line are so good, I’m thinking of actually stepping outside my apartment to smell that sweet, sweet spring air (or, as sweet as the Los Angeles smog can really be). Topshop’s spring collection will have you ready for any occasion (even staying inside, if that’s your jam). From frilly blouses to chic trousers, trendy jumpsuits and adorable sandals, everything in this collection is perfect for spring.

TBH, I want every single thing in the spring line, but a girl has to limit herself, ya know? (I am on a budget after all—even if I’m not great at keeping it.) So, I picked 29 of my favorite Topshop spring pieces, so you can start living your best spring life. It might be dramatic to say that I’d die for this collection, but here we are. Please, join me, as I obsess over everything Topshop has to offer this season.

1. Mixed Floral Double Tie Top, $60 at Topshop

The floral patchwork blouse of my dreams.

2. Hexagon Trim Peg Trouser, $90 at Topshop

Hello, lilac trousers. I love you.

3. Coro Boxy Grab Bag, $52 at Topshop

Is this the perfect bag? Because I think it might be the perfect bag.

4. FOREVER Black Chain Sandals, $90 at Topshop

These sandals are ready for any and every spring adventure.

5. Blue Denim Button Romper, $80 at Topshop

Summer camp in the ’90s, but make it fashion.

6. Black Embellished Floral Bralet, $68 at Topshop

This crop top is totally festival-ready.

7. Gingham Pinafore Jumpsuit, $110 at Topshop

I didn’t know I needed a gingham jumpsuit in my life until right now.

8. Khaki Button Down Top With Linen, $60 at Topshop

So simple, yet so chic.

9. CELINA Tan Chunky Trainers, $70 at Topshop

Never thought I’d be into the dad sneaker trend, but here we are.

10. Khaki Midi Denim Skirt, $68 at Topshop

This skirt is an outfit-maker.

11. HAZEL Flat Sandals, $45 at Topshop

I gasped when I saw these. So cute.

12. Paisley Embroidered Midi Dress, $125 at Topshop

I’ve never seen paisley look so good.

13. Palm Print Box Pleat Midi Skirt, $75 at Topshop

Everyone needs a bold skirt in their lives.

14. Palm Crinkle Mini Dress, $38 at Topshop

The perfect dress for any spring vacation.

15. Button Bow Back Camisole, $26 at Topshop

The pretty spring staple your wardrobe needs.

16. Black Rip Hem Jamie Jeans, $80 at Topshop

We all need a cute pair of black jeans in our lives.

17. Pink Vinyl Coat, $150 at Topshop

This is the ideal spring coat. Holy cow.

18. Pale Python Print Shirt, $75 at Topshop

Snake print is a neutral now. Get in or get out.

19. Red Sea String Tote Bag, $48 at Topshop

This bag is waiting to carry all your things.

20. Red Pleated Dalmation Print Blouse, $60 at Topshop

The perfect blouse for any occasion.

21. Rope Belt Midi Slip Dress, $75 at Topshop

I love a good slip dress. (Thank goodness they’re trending again, am I right?)

22. JUNE Rust Slingback Heels, $120 at Topshop

Can I marry this shoe?

23. Austin Star Print Midi Dress, $59 at Topshop

Love those details, baby.

24. Stripe Belted Peg Trousers, $75 at Topshop

These might be the cutest striped trousers I’ve ever seen.

25. Tiger Print Shirt, $68 at Topshop

If you can’t get a little wild in spring, when can you?

26. RADICAL Tortoiseshell Platform Heels, $100 at Topshop

Walk into the club wearing these, please.

27. White Broderie Frilly Crop Top, $55 at Topshop

Pair this shirt with anything.

28. Shake Woven Rope Tote Bag, $52 at Topshop

This bag is begging to go to the beach with you.

29. Zebra Pleated Shirt Dress, $100 at Topshop

A fresh take on zebra print.

