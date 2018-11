Topshop got all “Are you on the bus?” acid trippy for their Spring 2011 video directed by Tyron LeBon, styled by Beth Fenton.

Next Models Kat and Esme dance around, eat bananas, rock some sheer and generally have a late 60s drug-induced adventure but they’re acting, bien sur. It’s actually super creative and not unlike the beginning fun parts of Requiem for a Dream before everything got all weird. Ken Keasy would be proud.