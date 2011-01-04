StyleCaster
Topshop Spring 11: Minimalism, Bohemian, The Trends Are All Here!

Kerry Pieri
by
All photos courtesy of Topshop

Topshop doesn’t have to traffic in that “edit yourself” mantra so many designers struggle with. Nope, these London high street kids can include every trend and do it well, because editors aren’t judging, they’re buying (how novel!).

For Spring 2011, get your dose of minimalism, bohemian, maxi dresses, leather skinnies, lucite heeled boots, cowboy hats it’s all here, and somehow I think you’ll find something that’s so you. That’s the trick to selling to the fashion-obsessed masses, non?

