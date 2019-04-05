Literally Just 21 Topshop Sale Items You Can Snag For Under $50 Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

It’s spring, baby, and I’m trying to amp up my wardrobe without breaking the bank. Enter: Topshop’s sale section. It’s full of cute AF wardrobe essentials and unique pieces that are sure to be welcome additions to any closet. Spring is a time to clear out the old and bring in the new, and when everything is on sale, how can you not shop for new spring outfits? I’m going to have to make a lot of space in my closet, because this Topshop sale is on point.

To make the Topshop sale even better, I rounded up pieces that are all under $50, so you can seriously go wild. From bold skirts and trousers to classic blouses and booties, this sale has it all. It’s basically a capsule collection—everything you need for the season all in one place. I mean, there are even several pairs of jeans available for under $50. Cute jeans are a wardrobe essential, so if you can snag them on sale, you’re winning.

Topshop’s sale section has everything you need to seriously get your spring wardrobe ready for the upcoming months. These sale items tend to sell out fast, so don’t wait until your size has disappeared. (Let’s be real: I do this all the time and I always get so annoyed with myself.) Get shopping, babes. Your spring wardrobe (all for under $50!!) awaits.

1. Snake PU Midi Skirt, $80 $38 at Topshop

A skirt that will give you instant street style.

2. Hammered Button Knitted Top, $55 $30 at Topshop

The perfect spring basic to have in your wardrobe.

3. Snake Funnel Mini Dress, $45 $24 at Topshop

Let this snake print dress slither into your closet.

4. BABE Block Heel Ankle Boot, $65 $45.50 at Topshop

OK, these boots are so pretty. And for under $50? I’m sold.

5. Faux Fur Lined Windbreaker, $95 $40 at Topshop

For those chilly spring nights.

6. Khaki Draw Tie Cropped Jeans, $68 $35 at Topshop

I love these comfy jeans for spring.

7. Spot Midi Asymmetric Hem Skirt, $80 $38 at Topshop

This skirt is the perfect transitional piece.

8. Ribbed Bandeau Top, $12 $10 at Topshop

You can never go wrong with a cute and simple bandeau top.

9. Three Button Tapered Trousers, $80 $45 at Topshop

Amp up your workwear game with these trousers.

10. Smart Pocket Shirt, $55 $20 at Topshop

Add some wild accessories to this classic blouse.

11. Native Youth Wide Trousers, $75 $38 at Topshop

The wide-leg pants to serve you well all spring long.

12. BRINK Leopard Heeled Boots, $60 $48 at Topshop

These boots are a wardrobe essential.

13. NASA Give Me Space T-Shirt, $52 $28 at Topshop

~Do you work at NASA, because you’re out of this world.~

14. Neon Stitch Mom Jeans, $75 $30 at Topshop

Yes to that contrast neon stitching.

15. Tiger Print Denim Skirt, $60 $28 at Topshop

The skirt that lets you feel a little wild.

16. Stripe Sweatshirt Top, $65 $26 at Topshop

Honestly, I’m just obsessed with this top.

17. Authentic Sydney Jeans, $75 $38 at Topshop

The classic jeans you need in your wardrobe.

18. Oversized Long-Sleeve Shirt, $60 $28 at Topshop

A good oversized shirt is everything to me.

19. MISH Mid Ankle Boots, $130 $40 at Topshop

A classic black bootie with a twist.

20. Floral Shirt by Boutique, $125 $50 at Topshop

This shirt gives off major street style vibes.

21. Madrid Medium Bowler Bag, $48 $21 at Topshop

Because what would a sale be without a cute bag?

