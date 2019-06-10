Topshop’s Summer Sale Is Massive—Here’s How to Shop It

Scroll To See More Images

As the weather continues to get hotter, so do the deals, baby! You’re going want to drop whatever you’re doing right now and head to Topshop’s website, because the brand is giving us a true *gift*. Topshop’s summer 2019 sale is so hot, I’m going to need someone to hand me a fire extinguisher. (Really sorry about all the puns here, but this sale has me too excited to care.) From that going-out top you’ve been eyeing for weeks to the perfect bags for complimenting your summer ensembles, there are so many good deals.

Right now, Topshop is giving us all up to 50 percent off of tons of summer-ready items. If you’ve been saving your dollars for sale season, now is the time to whip out the cash and start shopping. It can be easy to get carried away with deals this good, but just keep in mind that you’re getting way more bang for your buck than you would any other time of year. Summer sales are where it’s at, y’all, and my credit cards are (kind of) ready to do some shopping.

As per most sales, items go quickly, so make sure you snag your size before it’s gone. See those jeans you’ve been coveting in your size? Grab ’em. That dress that’s perfect for the wedding you have to go to this summer? Add to cart, baby. Summer sales are all kinds of fun, but they can get crazy. Keep your head in the game and you’re sure to come out of there with an entirely new (on sale!) wardrobe.

1. Geo Border Tie Neck Dress, $95 $50 at Topshop

That pop of red and orange, though.

2. Tie Dye Shacket, $75 $45 at Topshop

Tie-dye trend all summer long, baby.

3. Snake Print Denim Bodycon Dress, $68 $30 at Topshop

Can’t pass up an animal print mini dress on sale.

4. Bonded Jumpsuit, $110 $60 at at Topshop

Pair with your favorite tee and you’re good to go.

5. Slim Utility Shirt, $60 $35 at Topshop

The utility trend is hot for summer.

6. Diamente Maxi Slip Dress, $180 $100 at Topshop

Perfect for every party ever.

7. Jacquard Shirt, $68 $30 at Topshop

We stan a shiny blouse.

8. Cropped Frill Sleeve Jacket, $80 $30 at Topshop

Perfect for everything from work to the weekend.

9. Acid Wash Denim Jacket, $90 $55 at Topshop

You can never have too many denim jackets.

10. Cutabout Jersey Dress by Boutique, $140 $55 at Topshop

Perfect to pair with heels or sneakers for a fun night out.

11. Bleach Elastic Waistband Mom Jeans, $90 $35 at Topshop

Mom! Jeans! Fan! Forever!

12. Balloon Sleeve Smock Blouse, $85 $35 at Topshop

Such a fun blouse for all your summer adventures.

13. Short Sleeve Shirt, $55 $20 at Topshop

A neutral blouse you need in your wardrobe ASAP.

14. Ten Stripe Crop Wide Trousers, $68 $30 at Topshop

These would be so cute with your favorite graphic tee.

15. Lace Trim Bias Satin Midi Skirt, $68 $35 at Topshop

I have a thing for satin skirts, and this one is no exception.

16. Denim Pinafore Dress, $68 $30 at Topshop

Honestly the perfect dress for warm weather.

17. Stripe Jumpsuit, $60 $24 at Topshop

Um, this would be the cutest swimsuit cover-up, though.

18. Pink Crinkle Bikini Top, $38 $20 at Topshop

Bikini szn ready in this cutie.

19. Short Sleeve Bowler Shirt $55 $35 at Topshop

A bowling shirt that somehow looks cool AF? Yes, please.

20. Green Paisley Shirt, $55 $30 at Topshop

An effortlessly cool take on the preppy paisley trend.

21. Cotton Boiler Suit, $95 $38 at Topshop

I was serious about that utility trend this summer.

22. Red Pleat Wrap Step Hem Shirt Dress, $85 $35 at Topshop

Look red hot this summer.

23. Grey Raw Hem Crop Jeans, $68 $30 at Topshop

So effortlessly cool.

24. Tie Dye Shirt, $68 $30 at Topshop

More tie-dye, because you truly cannot have enough.

25. Spot and Stripe Print Swimsuit, $52 $26 at Topshop

Pool party ready.

26. Button Detail Trousers, $90 $35 at Topshop

A summer power suit you’ll want to wear every single day.

27. Floral Embroidered Shorts, $65 $24 at Topshop

The cutest little shorts for when the weather is too hot to handle.

28. Beige Stripe Button Down with Linen, $60 $24 at Topshop

I love those big buttons, though.

29. Lace Bandeau Top, $18 $8 at Topshop

So easy to throw on all summer long.

30. Khaki Tapered Denim Jacket, $80 $30 at Topshop

The cropped denim jacket of your dreams.

31. Bleach Acid Wash Skirt, $48 $20 at Topshop

Because denim skirts are a must for hot weather.

32. Nibble T-Shirt, $18 $8 at Topshop

You can never have too many basic tees.

33. Strappy Spot Jumpsuit, $75 $30 at Topshop

A bright jumpsuit with adorable polka dots? Sign me up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.