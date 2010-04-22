Topshop Sale Launches Today – Our Favorite Pieces at a Discount!

Nothing brings a smile to our faces quite like hearing the word “sale,” especially when its uttered in the same sentence as one of our favorite go-to stores. Topshop launched its mid-season spring sale today and needless to say, we were more then thrilled. If you dont have the time or patience to spend scouring the shops site, don’t fret weve taken the liberty of doing the hard work for you. Perusing the categories, we found clothing were the best bets. Take a look at our roundup of must-have items that will have you looking stylish this spring all without breaking the bank.

Liberty Mix Floral Short, Was $65 Now $35, at Topshop.com (see above)

Get into the spring spirit by adding these Liberty print shorts to your warm weather wardrobe. We especially love the contrasting floral waistband an unexpected finishing touch that’s usually found in pricier brands.

Raver Mesh Velcro High Sandals, Was $100 Now $60, at Topshop.com

At just $60, you cant go wrong with these black sandals with cutout detailing. The suede and mesh detailing are the perfect way to add a little edge to even the most feminine ensemble this spring.

Stripe Gold Button Blouse, Was $60 Now $35, at Topshop.com



Jump on this seasons Breton stripes with this navy-striped top. And the style is in the details; the gold button detailing punches up the nautical-inspired top.



Tiered Cap Sleeve Crop Blouse in Nude, Was $55 Now $35, at Topshop.com



From the tiered layers to the contrasting exposed zipper, we love just about everything about this crop top. Were especially fond of the nude hue which pairs well with the season’s denim pieces.



Graffiti Maxi Dress by Unique, Was $310 Now $70, at Topshop.com



This artful maxi dress represents all of the reason we love sales. At its original price, $310, we’d have to rationalize and perhaps save a bit. But with the price now over 75% off, this purchase is definitely a no-brainer. The cut-out detailing adds a bit of sex appeal to the floor length number, while the graffiti print will make you feel like youre donning a Jackson Pollock painting a timely blend of art meets fashion.



Wetsuit Dress by Unique, Was $160 Now $70, at Topshop.com



Designers from Proenza Schouler to Emilio Pucci were tapping into the surfer-inspired look for their Spring 2010 collections. What better way to tap into this seasons wave-worthy trend than with this body-hugging wetsuit dress by Unique? At only $70, you dont have to go broke trying to keep up with the runway trends.

Floral Playsuit, Was $100 Now $50, at Topshop.com



We just love ourselves a good romper. Pull it on and you’ve got yourself a one-and-done outfit. Add in the cross-front detailing and floral print and half-off the price and it practically argues the should-I-buy case itself.



Asymmetrical Belted Trench Coat, Was $380 Now $160, at Topshop.com



Ask any fashion expert and chances are they’ll agree, every woman needs a good trench in her wardrobe. If you havent already purchased your spring coat, this topper from the retailer is an update on the classic. The asymmetrical fastening detail has a tougher, military vibe that was spotted on Paris runways. C’est chic!

