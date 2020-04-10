StyleCaster
Topshop’s 50%-Off Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Stock Up On Cute Summer Looks

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Topshop/STYLECASTER.

Although you might be stuck inside right now, eventually you’ll get to feel the summer heat on your skin. When that day comes, you’re going to want to be ready to rumble with some chic summer styles. So go ahead and drop whatever you’re doing right now and head to Topshop’s website, because the brand is giving us a true *gift*. Topshop’s April 2020 sale is so hot, I’m going to need someone to hand me a fire extinguisher. (Really sorry about all the puns here, but this sale has me too excited to care.) From midi dresses you’ve been eyeing for weeks to the perfect bags for complementing your summer ensembles, there are so many good deals.

Right now, Topshop is giving us all up to 50 percent off of tons of summer-ready items. If you’ve been able to save a few hard-earned dollars, now is the time to whip out the cash and start stockpiling your summer wardrobe. It can be easy to get carried away with deals this good, but just keep in mind that you’re getting way more bang for your buck than you would any other time of year. End-of-spring sales are where it’s at, y’all, and my credit cards are (kind of) ready to do some shopping.

As per most sales, items go quickly, so make sure you snag your size before it’s gone. See that midi skirt you’ve been coveting in your size? Grab it. That dress that’s perfect for the wedding you have to go to this summer? Add to cart, baby. A crop top that would look amazing with your favorite high-waisted jeans? It’s time to snag it. Spring sales are all kinds of fun, but they can get crazy. Keep your head in the game and you’re sure to come out of there with an entirely new—and up to 50 percent off!—wardrobe.

 

1. Plain Pink Pleated Hem Midi Skirt

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | pink skirt

Topshop.

Plain Pink Pleated Hem Midi Skirt $61.20
buy it

This pink midi skirt would look so cute paired with all your favorite graphic tees.

 

2. CONSIDERED Topshop One Oversized Mom Tapered Jeans

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | blue mom jeans

Topshop.

Oversized Mom Tapered Jeans $46
buy it

Your closet could always use another pair of cute mom jeans.

 

3. Cream Floral Print Crinkle Top

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | floral crop top

Topshop.

Cream Floral Print Crinkle Top $32
buy it

A pretty little crop top is just what your summer wardrobe needs.

 

4. Orange Beaded Mini Grab Bag

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | orange beaded bag

Topshop.

Orange Beaded Mini Grab Bag $36
buy it

This orange beaded bag is bound to be your go-to purse this summer.

 

5. Mid Blue Wash High Waist Denim Skirt

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | denim mini skirt

Topshop.

Mid Blue Wash High Waist Denim Skirt $45
buy it

A classic denim mini skirt can be paired with pretty much any top in your closet.

 

6. Daisy Floral Print Puff Mini Dress

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | floral red dress

Topshop.

Daisy Floral Print Puff Mini Dress $47.60
buy it

This adorable floral dress will be your favorite all summer long—Plus, puffy sleeves are so on-trend.

 

7. TWIG Green Boxy Grab Bag

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | green box bag

Topshop.

TWIG Green Boxy Grab Bag $36
buy it

BRB, adding this chic green boxy bag to my cart right now.

 

8. Green Poplin Smock Mini Dress

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | bright green dress

Topshop.

Green Poplin Smock Mini Dress $50
buy it

This smock midi dress comes in three colors, so you can rock it in multiple hues.

 

9. Rust Panel Front Cami

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | dark orange cami

Topshop.

Rust Panel Front Cami $27
buy it

Pair this cute rust-colored cami with high-waisted jeans or a cute midi skirt, and you’re good to go.

 

10. Willow Pink Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | pink floral dress

Topshop.

Willow Pink Floral Print Dress $58.50
buy it

This pink floral dress plays well with heels or sneakers for a cute and comfy look.

 

11. NIKITA Black Strap Sandals

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | black heels

Topshop.

NIKITA Black Strap Sandals $53
buy it

You can never have too many cute pairs of black heels in your wardrobe.

 

12. Green Paisley Volume Sleeve Midi Dress

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | green floral dress

Topshop.

Green Paisley Midi Dress $68
buy it

This chic paisley dress is sure to be one of your favorites for years to come.

 

13. Black And White Gingham Cross Back Smock Midi Dress

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | gingham dress

Topshop.

Gingham Midi Dress $59.25
buy it

A cute gingham dress for spring and summer? A must-have.

 

14. NOUGAT Pink Frill Mules

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | pink mule heels

Topshop.

NOUGAT Pink Frill Mules $67.50
buy it

These pretty pink mules are just waiting to join your on all your summer adventures.

 

15. Black And White Animal Print Oversized Shirt

STYLECASTER | Topshop Sale April 2020 | animal print blouse

Topshop.

Animal Print Oversized Shirt $39
buy it

I’m always a sucker for a good animal print top like this cute oversized version.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

