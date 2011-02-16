Object Of Desire
TopShop Preppy Plastic Sunglasses, $30 at TopShop.com
Reason #1
Even though we’re not Mary-Kate, we are all a little compelled to wear John Lennon sunglasses. TopShop’s round tortoise shell shades have a little Lennon feel, but maintain large frames. Very “right now.”
Reason #2
The sunglasses look like they are straight out of a Tom Ford or Oliver Peoples ad. The high end designer edge and trendy style make these bad boys a summer must have.
Reason #3
Since the preppy plastics are so chic and unisex, we imagine your boyfriend is going to want to steal them. Good thing they’re only $30, you might want to buy two pairs.