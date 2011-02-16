Object Of Desire

TopShop Preppy Plastic Sunglasses, $30 at TopShop.com

Reason #1

Even though we’re not Mary-Kate, we are all a little compelled to wear John Lennon sunglasses. TopShop’s round tortoise shell shades have a little Lennon feel, but maintain large frames. Very “right now.”

Reason #2

The sunglasses look like they are straight out of a Tom Ford or Oliver Peoples ad. The high end designer edge and trendy style make these bad boys a summer must have.

Reason #3

Since the preppy plastics are so chic and unisex, we imagine your boyfriend is going to want to steal them. Good thing they’re only $30, you might want to buy two pairs.