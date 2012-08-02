StyleCaster
Topshop and Opening Ceremony Collaboration Hits Stores

Clare Todhunter
by

An Olympics-influenced collaboration between Opening Ceremony and Topshop is in retail, just weeks after the US brand first touched down in the UK with a London pop-up store. We caught a first look at the capsule collection on FashionEtc just last night and the line finally became available for purchase today.

The Union Jack-inspired offerings are made up of blue, red and cream body neoprene pieces, including body con skirts, crop tops, an A-line dress and high-cut shorts, all ranging between $120 and $200.

If you’re feeling sporty and patriotic, the capsule collection is available online and at Topshop‘s US flagship store in NYC.

