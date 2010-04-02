StyleCaster
Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style

Yesterday was a day of many things. Besides being the first day of April (a welcome step away from the recently rainy March in New York), it was also April Fool’s. More importantly for NYC fashionistas, yesterday represented the 1st anniversary of Topshop‘s arrival in SoHo. NYLON magazine, who was also celebrating its birthday (of 11 years), joined the London-based retailer to host an exclusive shopping event that brought out quite the eclectic bunch of dressers (whom we’ve so kindly featured below).

While we tried to stay focused on seeking out the most stylish of the bunch, the endless selection of embellished crop tops, ruffled vests, and liberty floral print dresses served as a fun distraction. A pair of Louise Goldin for Topshop spiky studded heels were killer– and absolutely begging me to take them home (yes– they were literally talking to me). By some miracle, I managed to slip out with my wallet unscathed. One small step for man.

Check out the photos of our favorite pieces, below, along with the trendsetters who were out hungry to get their hands on the goods.

90330 1270223355 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
The entrance to the retailer’s SoHo stomping grounds.

90320 1270220573 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Eyeing this adorable black lace leotard. Only question is, what on earth would I wear it with? Not exactly work appropriate…

90321 1270220590 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
StyleCaster beauty editor, Rachel Adler, browsing the racks.

90327 1270220670 486x Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
90328 1270220678 486x Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Ina, photographer.

90329 1270220687 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Nneya Richards, Topshop PR.

90322 1270220596 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Anne F. Szustek, fashion journalist.

90323 1270220604 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Oroma Elewa, Blogger, oroma.thepop.com.

90324 1270220649 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Rex Leone, Billy Nigel, and Javon Livingston, Laissez Faire.

90326 1270220663 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Joselle Yokogawa, Managing Editor, J.Crew.

90331 1270220705 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Kristin Eddington, Designer & Nicole Michalek, Sr. Designer, both NYLON.

90332 1270220714 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Sarah Rosen, Topshop PR & Azra Red, makeup artist, Christian Dior.

90333 1270220723 Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style
Ikko Masuda, Graphic designer.

All images: Janice Chou

