Topshop and NYLON Celebrate Joint Birthdays in Style

Yesterday was a day of many things. Besides being the first day of April (a welcome step away from the recently rainy March in New York), it was also April Fool’s. More importantly for NYC fashionistas, yesterday represented the 1st anniversary of Topshop‘s arrival in SoHo. NYLON magazine, who was also celebrating its birthday (of 11 years), joined the London-based retailer to host an exclusive shopping event that brought out quite the eclectic bunch of dressers (whom we’ve so kindly featured below).

While we tried to stay focused on seeking out the most stylish of the bunch, the endless selection of embellished crop tops, ruffled vests, and liberty floral print dresses served as a fun distraction. A pair of Louise Goldin for Topshop spiky studded heels were killer– and absolutely begging me to take them home (yes– they were literally talking to me). By some miracle, I managed to slip out with my wallet unscathed. One small step for man.

Check out the photos of our favorite pieces, below, along with the trendsetters who were out hungry to get their hands on the goods.



The entrance to the retailer’s SoHo stomping grounds.



Eyeing this adorable black lace leotard. Only question is, what on earth would I wear it with? Not exactly work appropriate…



StyleCaster beauty editor, Rachel Adler, browsing the racks.





Ina, photographer.



Nneya Richards, Topshop PR.



Anne F. Szustek, fashion journalist.



Oroma Elewa, Blogger, oroma.thepop.com.



Rex Leone, Billy Nigel, and Javon Livingston, Laissez Faire.



Joselle Yokogawa, Managing Editor, J.Crew .



Kristin Eddington, Designer & Nicole Michalek, Sr. Designer, both NYLON.



Sarah Rosen, Topshop PR & Azra Red, makeup artist, Christian Dior.



Ikko Masuda, Graphic designer.

All images: Janice Chou



More News We Love:

Shopping For: Zoe Saldana

Best Anti-Aging Products to Buy Now!

Easter Dresses to Wear All Through Spring