Topshop NYC Success Spurs Further Expansion Plans for Paris, Milan, China

It’s only been six months since Soho’s Topshop opened its doors, and the store’s whirlwind success has already prompted Sir Philip Green, owner of the British fashion house, to begin preliminary plans to open stores in Paris, Milan, and China. This makes the owner of Arcadia Group a busy, busy man, since his Bhs stores (London’s answer to New York’s Duane Reade) are starting to focus on revamped health, food and beauty offerings.

There are further rumors that the British businessman is working on a covert entertainment venture with none other than Simon Cowell. As long as these developments don’t distract the billionaire from keeping our beloved NYC Topshop in tip-top shape, we’re okay with them.