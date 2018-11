Topshop announced their latest collaboration. Those lucky enough to shop in the UK stores have enjoyed their EDIT pop-up shops, which feature young international designers from every stretch of the globe. Here in the US, we get three from their selection, KTZ from Macdeonia, White Trumpet from London/Paris and NAKKNA from Sweden.

EDIT sounds cool and all, but we’re really excited that Henry Holland is bringing his collection of tights stateside to the retailer.

