Maxi dresses, leather leggings, faux fur, hints of red it’s your trend watch 2010 in a lookbook care of Topshop. Basically, lose the sequins and cheesy metallics for festive ftes and keep it current. There’s no need to be a clich just because someone puts Christmas on your evite.

I’m feeling the cropped tops and shearling jacket what’s making your Christmas list when the wares hit stores Monday?