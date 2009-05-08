Object Of Desire

Topshop knitted layered short top, $65, at topshop.com

Reason #1

We definitely do not support knockoffs, in fact, we wholeheartedly support the knockoff police, but this Rodarte-inspired knit top is too much to resist.

Reason #2

We can’t all be so lucky as Tavi to get one sent to us personally by Laura and Kate Mulleavy, the sisters behind Rodarte. Seriously, wrapped and sealed with Star Wars stickers, could we be more envious?

Reason #3

Don’t let the loose knit, holes, and mildly clashing colors confuse you- this top is 100% chic. Ok, downtown chic.