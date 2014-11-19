Topshop is Putting Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Dress on eBay

The over-the-top fashion at last spring’s Charles James-themed Met Gala may have been a bit overshadowed by Solange Knowles and Jay Z‘s post-gala elevator incident, but there were some noteworthy looks on the red carpet — from Beyoncé‘s sheer black Givenchy gown to Rihanna in a stomach-baring Stella McCartney ensemble.

One of the more interesting appearances was by Kendall Jenner—newly-minted It-model—who wore a custom-designed Topshop dress. What’s more, she wasn’t the only one—supermodels Jourdan Dunn, Chanel Iman, and Toni Garrn, along with actress and singer Zoe Kravitz, also wore Topshop gowns to the upscale affair.

Now, it turns out, those gowns can be yours: Topshop is planning to auction off the various gowns that hit the red carpet on eBay later this month. Proceeds from the sale of the dresses — which were all hand-made in Topshop’s London atelier — will benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.

Want to own Kendall’s dress, or any of the others gowns in the auction, for yourself? Head over to eBay on November 27 and start bidding. The auction will run for 10 days, meaning you’ll have a pretty fancy dress to brag about at those New Year’s parties if you win.