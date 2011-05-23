Topshop is Selling Pamela Love in A Secret Store in Store

Topshop is getting crafty with a new initiative they’re calling a Secret Store, which will be located within the NYC and Oxford Circus locations. Featuring Topshop boutique and collaboration pieces entrance to the covert, bespoke shop in shop will be marked by offbeat flower arrangements. The trick is to provide a boutique, specialty store feel to (or within, as they case may be) a decidedly mass retail establishment, one that we happen to love but “off the beaten path” Topshop is not.

Some of the pieces to be sold within include those Pamela Love collaboration pieces we’ve been wanting since the news was leaked, as well as partnerships with jeweler Meadham Kirchhoff, shoe designerMichael Van Der Ham and bags by Ann Sofie Back, amongst others. Additionally, there will be emerge designers represented including Tom Scott and Topshop’s in-house design team is creating 30 ready to wear styles for the initiative. Plus! There’s a plus. Four items that people died for the first time around fromUnique collections will be reissued dating back to Fall 07.

Click through for what we have our eye on, if we’re able to recognize which flora/fauna to walk through to get to it when the shop opens for two weeks on Thursday, May 26. Who doesn’t love a little retail adventure?