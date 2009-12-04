StyleCaster
Topshop Founder Buys Bracelet Off a Woman’s Wrist

Kate Moss‘ notoriously chummy relationship with Topshop founder Philip Green has gone to the next level. No, not like that. At a recent wedding in London, Moss spotted a bracelet on fellow guest Ann Dexer-Jones‘ arm (you know her as the mother of the Ronson clan) and she just had to have it. The piece in question was a black onyx, black diamond, solid gold and silver bauble from Dexter-Jones’ new jewelry line. Green reportedly bought the bracelet right off her wrist to give to Moss, but don’t worry Moss gave her Chanel bracelet over so Dexter-Jones’ wrist wasn’t bare.

Dexter-Jones’ jewelry line launches this weekend at Art Basel, but if you’re not quite trading in Chanel (yet), we’ve picked out Topshop’s ten best accessories you can buy right now.

Bunny Ears Headband, $36, at topshop.com

image

Fedora Down Brim Hat, $44, at topshop.com

image

Gem Spiral Bangle, $45, at topshop.com

image

Unique Perspex Pouch Bag, $370, at topshop.com

image

Brooch and Corsage Belt, $80, at topshop.com

image

Cobweb Heart Bag, $55, at topshop.com

image

3 Patterned Scarf, $36, at topshop.com

image

Chunky Collar Necklace, $110, at topshop.com

image

All Over Heart Tights, $16, at topshop.com

image

Rings on Tube Chain, $40, at topshop.com

image

