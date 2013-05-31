Want: A Chic Romper That Actually Looks Like It Was Made For Adults

What: A pleated cream-colored romper with a cool deconstructed black flower pattern—and a seriously eye-catching plunging lace back.

Why: The arrival of summer means the beginning of romper season—a dreaded time for playsuit skeptics—but the edgy print and monochrome colors of this version are way more chic than pajama-like or babyish.

How: Try it with a pair of flatforms for a more minimalist look, a bright wedge or heel for nighttime sex appeal, or even a casual flat sandal for a day of errands.



Topshop Lace Back Romper, $96; at Nordstrom