Want: Topshop’s Feline Sweater

As the fashion flock moves on to the next Fashion Week city on its calendar, we New Yorkers will be spending the weekend relaxing. What better way to cozy up than to throw on a comfy sweater? Even in our coziest moments, we still like being bold, and this knit sweater from Topshop fits the bill — nothing says “bold” like a giant cheetah emblazoned on the front of your sweater.

The moody color palette is pitch-perfect for fall, and we’d wear this knit sweater with a pair of skinny jeans or a relaxed trouser for a trendy autumn look. Oh, and technically you can still be in the fashion week mode wearing Topshop – cheers to London Fashion Week!

Knitted Animal Face Jumper, $84, at Topshop