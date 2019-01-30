Topshop Has All Kinds of Kitschy Earrings on Offer Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

It’s officially the end of January, which means that while winter will continue to rear its frigid, ugly head for weeks to come, stores have already begun trading their cold-weather collections for lighter-weight, more spring-worthy options. This has left the online shopping landscape in a strange kind of limbo. Most retailers are mid-transition, meaning that dress you eyed today might be gone tomorrow. (Seriously, this happened to me with an Anthropologie dress yesterday.) But one place has benefitted from this seasonal shift: Topshop—well, Topshop’s earring collection.

Over the holidays, I noticed that Topshop had thoroughly stocked up on holiday kitsch—mostly in the form of statement-making earrings. There were drop earrings featuring tinsel-covered pom-poms, drape-y earrings crafted from silver chainmail and other, similarly celebratory, similarly spirited options. Over the weekend, I was shocked to discover that many of these earrings are still listed on the site; the holidays are long gone, but Topshop’s kitschy holiday earrings are far from it—which is especially great because while most of them were party-worthy, almost none of them were holiday-exclusive.

The best part? It’s not just Topshop’s winter earrings that are still around—their spring earrings are starting to trickle in, as well. The result is a vast and varied array of earrings that are delightfully kitschy and veritably statement-making—not to mention, many of them are marked down. So consider this a friendly PSA to stock up on Topshop earrings before the shift takes full effect. You’ll thank yourself for it the next time your carefully curated ensemble could use a little je ne sais quoi in the jewelry department.

Resin and Stone Mix Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

The kind of thing Barbie might wear if she were a street style star in 2019.

Prawn Earrings, $15.40 at Topshop

I never thought I’d see the day where I was practically ogling prawn earrings, but here we are.

Star Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Perhaps the most approachable of Topshop’s endlessly kitschy options.

Petrol Thick Hoop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Because the only thing that could make your favorite hoops better was a coat of iridescent gloss.

Glitter Resin Drop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Why pass up the chance to look like a walking piece of art?

Folded Triangle Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Finally—an iteration of the lucite trend we can really get behind.

Key Drop Hoop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

That kitschy key necklace you used to wear in middle school just got a fashion-forward upgrade.

Sequin Drop Flower Earrings, $19.60 at Topshop

See? Party-worthy, but far from holiday-exclusive.

Rhinestone Tube Hoop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

An early aughts vibe we’re actually willing to embrace.

Mixed Shape Earrings, $28 at Topshop

Make your kindergarten self proud by sporting these everywhere you go.

Chainmail Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Because chainmail drop earrings are way better (and—let’s be real—more comfortable) than barely-there chainmail tops.

Lobster Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Yup, lobster drop earrings are also on the menu.

Pink Circle Drop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

These pink beauties offer the perfect blend of contemporary-chic style and mod fun.

Enamel Abstract Drop Earrings, $28 at Topshop

Throw these show-stoppers on with anything, and you’ll have statement-making style in seconds.

Tinsel Pom-Pom Earrings, $9 at Topshop

The kind of thing you might’ve made in arts and crafts class at camp. But you can’t deny—they’re cute.

Square Gem Stud Earrings, $22 at Topshop

Got Barbie dreams? These earrings are probably in them.

Beaded Ring Drop Earrings, $28 at Topshop

OK, these are just a statement earring classic.

Plastic Chain Drop Earrings, $12.60 at Topshop

Plastic earrings that look actually edgy? We’ll take 10.

Frosted Resin Square Studs, $18 at Topshop

Delightful without veering into over-the-top territory.

Glitter Drop Circle Earrings, $12.60 at Topshop

Equal parts glamorous and fun. What’s not to love?

Spiral Drop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

Tons of sculptural appeal on this pair.

Metallic Linked Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

A simpler—but still adequately fun—way into the kitschy earring trend.

Enamel Gecko Earrings, $28 at Topshop

Gecko earrings have truly never looked so appealing.

Swirl Drop Earrings, $22 at Topshop

These earrings are just inviting you to unleash your inner maximalist.

Glitter Stick Drop Earrings, $18 at Topshop

A super sleek take on the glitter earring? We’re sold.

Star Drop Hoop Earrings, $28 at Topshop

Just consider this your excuse to wear star sequin-covered hoops, and make it happen.

