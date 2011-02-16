TOPSHOP Doles Out Free Summer Fun

We are huge fans of the TOPSHOP bicycle rental program, we only wish it lasted all summer long so we could free-wheel around the city when it’s actually sunny enough to want to.

Bikes aren’t the only free summer fun TOPSHOP is planning this summer. They will help you get your own Street Smart-style photo with legendary nightlife photographer Nicky Digital. Street Style backdrops will be on hand as well as stylists to help you get your style just right.

I am personally most excited that they will be hosting a showing of Blow-Up this Friday the 26th at The Yard in Brooklyn. Tickets to the event, which will also feature dancing to the DJ skills of Harley Viera Newton afterwards, are hidden around the city scavenger hunt style. Tokens will be hidden around the store in the days leading up to the screening with clues to their locations on topshop.com.

If you aren’t familiar with Blow-Up, it is the 1966 film directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, staring David Hemmings, Vanessa Redgrave, John Castle, and Jane Birkin. A photographer, played by David Hemmings becomes accidentally involved in a murder when he’s out on a shoot. It was also the first film to show full frontal female nudity. Murder, intrigue, Jane Birkin, what more could you want?