First Look: Topshop Debuts Online-Only Capsule Collection for The U.S.

Well, here’s some good news for you die-hard online shoppers–London transplant and New York fave Topshop will be releasing a new capsule collection, appropriately called the Exclusive Topshop Spring/Summer US Online collection, which as the name suggests, will be exclusively available on the fashion mega-store’s U.S. online site.

Launching today, Topshop is releasing seven new products that will each make a perfect edition to your ultimate summer wardrobe. Oh, and don’t worry–these babies will sure be some solid, eye-catching pieces that will add a little pop of glam to your summertime look.

With this first-of-its-kind capsule collection ranging in price from $36 to $320, there will be a little something for everyone no matter what your bank statement is looking like these days (personally, I’ve got my eye on those Jaguar Foil Leigh Skinny Jeans!)

To get a first look at the new, exclusive range as well as to hear (well, read) what the London-based Topshop Design Team had to say about each piece, be sure to click through the slideshow above!

Which pieces are your favorite from the Topshop capsule collection? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!