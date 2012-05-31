First Look: Topshop Debuts Online-Only Capsule Collection for The U.S.

Well, here’s some good news for you die-hard online shoppers–London transplant and New York fave Topshop will be releasing a new capsule collection, appropriately called the Exclusive Topshop Spring/Summer US Online collection, which as the name suggests, will be exclusively available on the fashion mega-store’s U.S. online site.
Launching today, Topshop is releasing seven new products that will each make a perfect edition to your ultimate summer wardrobe. Oh, and don’t worry–these babies will sure be some solid, eye-catching pieces that will add a little pop of glam to your summertime look.
With this first-of-its-kind capsule collection ranging in price from $36 to $320, there will be a little something for everyone no matter what your bank statement is looking like these days (personally, I’ve got my eye on those Jaguar Foil Leigh Skinny Jeans!)
To get a first look at the new, exclusive range as well as to hear (well, read) what the London-based Topshop Design Team had to say about each piece, be sure to click through the slideshow above!
Which pieces are your favorite from the Topshop capsule collection? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!
First Look: The Exclusive Topshop Spring/Summer US Online collection
“The bralet continues to reign supreme as a key garment for SS12–this studded white version will see you through parties, picnics and days on the beach.”
White Studded Bralet, $36, at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop/
“These are our best-selling Leigh jeans given a maximalist makeover! Mint is the shade of the season, while the black and gold baroque panel design adds a huge style statement.”
Jaguar Foil Leigh Skinny Jeans, $90, at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop/
"Feminine dressing is key for the season. The combination of the delicate pastel lace and the crystal embellishment makes it a must-have item for any girl that loves to dress with a feminine flair."
Mint Lace Beaded Skater Dress, $250, at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop/
“A traditional trench coat, given a brand new Topshop style. The shimmering gold tone of this trench will look beautiful worn over a party dress on cool summer nights.”
Gold Lamé Drape Front Trench, $250, at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop/
"We wanted to reflect the super pretty trends coming through on the Spring/Summer catwalks, so we made the first sample in-house by hand embellishing one of our best selling styles all over with cutout fabric flowers, pearlised sequin flowers, diamantes and pearls. We wanted it to look a little saccharine but with an edge so added the metal toe cap to balance it out."
Geranium Flower Pointed Court Shoe, $116, at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop/
"Pastels are really big for Spring/Summer and we love the sherbet lemon tone of this skirt...the pretty crystal, floral embellishment over lace makes it a stand out piece for summer nights."
Yellow Full Lace Embellished Skirt, $130, at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop/
“Who says a biker jacket has to be black? We took a classic style and gave it serious ‘wow’ by creating it in rose gold. The ideal finishing touch add something special to a simple outfit.”
Rose Gold Clean Leather Biker Jacket, $320, at Topshop
Photo:
Topshop/