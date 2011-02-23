TopShop + Danielle Scutt = Jewelry Gone Quirky

So London Fashion week has wrapped up and got us talking about the glorious threads designed across the pond. You may have taken notice of Danielle Scutt, who returned after three seasons absent from the runway. In her show she featured funky gold jewelry, which were results of her jewelry collaboration with TopShop, our favorite UK import. Now, we’ve got close up pictures of the accessories, which look part Cleopatra, part grandmother glam.

There’s no word yet on when this goes for sale, but what do you think of the red lipsticks and dangling teapots adorning your ears?

(photos via HighSnobette)