Topshop Collaboration: New Pics!

Tim Burton fans, rejoice! Swedish designer Ann-Sofie Back has created her fourth collection for Topshop, and it’s perfect for all of you out there who look to Beetlejuice or The Nightmare Before Christmas for inspiration in your daily sartorial choices.

Her Topshop line, which hits stores and the retailer’s website this month, draws directly from her Fall 2010 collection, which was inspired by the online game Second Life, and how its players portray themselves in the virtual alter-egos they create. For instance, it looks like ab muscles are sewn in tulle on the dresses and tanks.

Made from jersey and mesh with tulle accents and unexpected stitching, the pieces are theatrical enough to make a statement, but are still comfortable everyday basics. The collections is priced from $55 to $90, and will trickle into stores from today until January 27.