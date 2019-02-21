22 Topshop Pieces to Shop Right Now—Because They’re Under $50

Scroll To See More Images

Topshop has long served as a haven for the fashion-minded who find themselves on a budget. The store specializes in oh-so chic, oh-so trendy clothing that doesn’t absolutely break the bank—allowing the sartorial set to get in on the season’s biggest trends without sacrificing their financial stability. Topshop clothes under $200? Check. Topshop clothes under $100? Check. Topshop clothes under $50? Check, check, check. No matter how low you drop the bar, you’re sure to find something worth shopping in your price-point.

Because Topshop is so good at filling our closets without draining our bank accounts, the store has become a staple in our shopping routines. Rarely a day goes by that I’m not wearing at least one Topshop piece—trendy boots that elevate even the most statement-making of ensembles, cute camis that make my jeans-and-tank combo look a little less lazy, jeans that are somehow equal parts comfy and flattering—and the days I spend outfitted head-to-toe in Topshop feel like even more of an accomplishment, because I look like $1,000 after spending a mere $100.

And the Topshop finds are solid whether or not it’s sale season. Sure, discounts widen the Topshop-clothes-under-$50 net, but plenty of killer pieces fall into the price-point without being marked-down. The clothes are great, and the deals are good—really, what more could you ask for?

Multipack Lettuce Cami, $20 at Topshop

Catch me wearing this absolutely adorable lettuce-trim cami every day this spring.

Babe Ankle Boots, $21 at Topshop

Been eyeing these hot pink snakeskin booties for way too long to not already own them.

Whipstitch Jumper, $49 at Topshop

A winter sweater you can wear well into spring.

Mesh Tie-Dye Top, $30 at Topshop

Um, mesh tie-dye tops are officially a thing, and I kind of (really) want one.

Slouch Suit Blazer, $24 at Topshop

Because the only thing that can make a power suit more powerful is the knowledge that you scored it on sale.

Satin Cowl Neckline Cami Top, $28 at Topshop

One early aughts relic I’m actually excited to see return? The satin cowl-neck tank.

Acid Wash Tunic Top, $40 at Topshop

Endlessly edgy—and endlessly cozy, too.

Floral Pleat Midi Skirt, $24 at Topshop

Bring on the spring skirts!

Short-Sleeve Waffle T-Shirt, $4 at Topshop

The kind of thing you might’ve worn in elementary school. But hey, it’s still cute—and it’s only $4.

Halpern Cheetah Bodysuit, $20 at Topshop

Because a life without colorful animal-print bodysuits is not a life well lived.

Pink Denim Culotte, $36 at Topshop

Um, hell yes I’m snatching this entire matching set up. Anything you can pair with a mere T-shirt and call an outfit is an absolute win in my book.

Tiger Print Bodysuit, $35 at Topshop

Because transparent tiger stripes are somehow more fun than opaque ones.

Tapered Trousers, $38 at Topshop

Need these with (or without) their matching blazer.

Striped Shirt, $20 at Topshop

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: There’s no such thing as owning too many button-downs.

Fringe Check Jumper, $45 at Topshop

Heavy enough to keep you warm in the cold. Transparent enough to make you feel like it’s spring, even though, you know, it’s cold.

Slim-Leg Dungarees, $30 at Topshop

No spring wardrobe is complete without a pair of overalls, and no one can contest that point (I won’t hear it!).

Feeling Come T-Shirt, $30 at Topshop

So, so into this tee.

Popper Wrap Top, $35 at Topshop

A surprisingly edgy take on 2019’s patchwork trend.

Brooklyn Crocodile Effect Boots, $20 at Topshop

An understatedly cool black ankle boots—and a trendy one, at that.

Antique Pink Corduroy Mom Jeans, $48 at Topshop

Um, it’s official: Mom jeans look even better in corduroy.

Multi Stripe Funnel Neck Top, $30 at Topshop

A turtleneck that feels anything but basic (or boring).

Balloon Sleeve Knitted Jumper, $38 at Topshop

Genuinely psyched to see this hyper-fuzzy textile making a return in 2019.

