So hot right now Ashley Smith was shot by Angelo Pennetta and styled by Francesca Burn looking very psychedelic Virgin Suicides in Topshop Holiday 2010/2011. I’m loving that filmy Courtney Love dress paired with leopard and the cracked out disco-ready eye makeup it is called Dress Up And Get Decadent after all.

The creepy music is decidedly un-Christmas, which makes me dig it even more.