Object Of Desire
Topshop checked shoulder jacket, $160, at topshop.com
Reason #1
This “jacket” doubles as the perfect light-weight blazer to wear as the autumn weather turns a bit brisker, not that we’re ready for that.
Reason #2
The sharp shoulder detailing is fabulous – especially considering all the high fashion collections focused on an exaggerated shoulder detailing this season. The only difference? Topshop’s jacket will cost you a fifth of the price that all the runway pieces would charge.
Reason #3
We’ve been following Gossip Girl season 3 updates religiously, and this is just the type of thing we’d expect to see on Blair while she’s studying at the library.