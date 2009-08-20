Object Of Desire

Topshop checked shoulder jacket, $160, at topshop.com

Reason #1

This “jacket” doubles as the perfect light-weight blazer to wear as the autumn weather turns a bit brisker, not that we’re ready for that.

Reason #2

The sharp shoulder detailing is fabulous – especially considering all the high fashion collections focused on an exaggerated shoulder detailing this season. The only difference? Topshop’s jacket will cost you a fifth of the price that all the runway pieces would charge.

Reason #3

We’ve been following Gossip Girl season 3 updates religiously, and this is just the type of thing we’d expect to see on Blair while she’s studying at the library.