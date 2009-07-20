Topshop BRITANY Nubuck Thigh High Boot

Object Of Desire

BRITANY Nubuck Thigh High Boot, $250, at topshop.com

Reason #1

With fall on its way and ‘70s hippie chic being very trendy right now, thigh high boots may be a solid investment purchase. Especially if you follow runway trends…which we do.

Reason #2

At $250, you won’t be too sad or out too much when the fashion world decides to move on from the infamous Woodstock decade.

Reason #3

At the end of the day, you’ve purchased some hot boots. We recommend classic black pair for more outfit options, and the blue for those of you who don’t care too much about blending in.