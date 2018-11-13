Topshop’s Black Friday Sale Is Sure to Flesh Out Your Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

Topshop is something of a safe-haven for style stars on a budget. Seated at the intersection of statement-making and bank-account-friendly, Topshop caters the fashion-minded who can’t quite afford to drop hundreds (or thousands) on every item of clothing they buy. And during Topshop’s Black Friday 2018 sale, the deals only get sweeter.

So far, Topshop has yet to announce its plans for Black Friday 2018—though it’s managed to tease everyone who’s interested. The brand has already created a Black Friday 2018 sale page, but it has nothing on it. Well, nothing but an invitation to subscribe to their newsletter and stay abreast of deals to come.

That said, avid shoppers know Topshop’s Black Friday sale traditionally consists of two things: discounts that last for five days (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday) and markdowns of up to 50 percent on select items.

In other words, while we don’t know what exactly Topshop is planning for Black Friday 2018, we can certainly imagine what the brand’s sale might look like. (Ahem, it’ll probably be a five-day sale featuring markdowns of up to 50 percent on select items.)

And as always, we’ll be sure to update you the moment we have more info.

What’s nice? Topshop doesn’t usually restrict its deals to one genre of clothing. Jeans, coats, tops, dresses and more are typically on the menu, so you don’t have to worry about disproportionately loading up your wardrobe with one kind of clothing.

Ahead, we’ve highlighted the 14 items we hope make the “select items” cut. Because a little window shopping never hurt anybody—especially if that window shopping leads to efficient discount shopping later.

Turquoise Velvet Blazer, $170 at Topshop

The ’80s call—they think you’d look incredible in this blazer.

Hendrik Cuff Boots, $170 at Topshop

Winter white boots are always the move.

Metallic Stripe Jumper, $130 at Topshop

The more sweaters, the merrier.

Long Borg Coat, $180 at Topshop

This cozy coat comes with the added benefit of elevating any outfit you throw it over.

Burgundy Check Trousers, $75 at Topshop

Because 2018’s plaids are better than ever. (In other words, there’s never been a better time to shop the print.)

’80s Denim Jackets, $140 at Topshop

Yup, it’s officially acceptable to wear a denim jacket as a crop top.

Color Block Teddy Coat, $210 at Topshop

Teddy coats are back and better than ever.

Houston Ankle Boots, $110 at Topshop

Red boots are the perfect staple to add to your holiday wardrobe. Red snakeskin boots are the perfect, on-trend staple to add to your holiday wardrobe.

Paper Bowling Shirt, $140 at Topshop

This matching set is basically the utility jumpsuit’s cousin.

Paisley Shirt Dress, $95 at Topshop

A holiday dress, done the ’70s way.

Floral Pleat Midi Skirt, $75 at Topshop

Florals, when rendered in the right palette, can totally skew fall.

Colorblock Faux Fur Jacket, $270 at Topshop

There are so many fun ways to wear faux fur this fall. Why miss out?

Satin Midi Shirt Dress, $75 at Topshop

Haven’t you heard? Satin is the easiest way to switch up an otherwise-bulky cold-weather wardrobe.

Ikat Print T-Shirt, $35 at Topshop

Ikat prints are no longer reserved for furniture and throw pillows.