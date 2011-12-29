Tops In 2011: ‘Hunger Games,’ Adam Levine Naked & More

I don’t think I have to tell you that it was quite a year for celebrity news. I’m sure that 2012 will be filled with more quickie divorces, fashion blunders and naked heartthrobs, but for now, let’s take a look back at the stories you couldn’t get enough of:

11 designers sketched their versions of Katniss’ infamous dress in The Hunger Games.

We watched Blake Lively go from awkward tween to red carpet goddess. Check out her style evolution here.

Adam Levine and his Russian model girlfriend killed it in a sexy nude shoot for Russian Vogue.

StyleCaster exposed the softer side of hip-hop hottie Amber Rose.

The most surprising bromance of all time (between Jared Leto and Terry Richardson) was profiled.

Lauren Bush and David Lauren got married (Lauren Lauren, anyone), and had a ridiculously lavish Western wedding.

We exclusively told you about how former Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin was channeling Elizabeth Taylor.

What better way to celebrate legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz‘s birthday than a look back at her best photos?

Sometimes, the best way to do an awesome Halloween costume is just to copy the celebs.

Andrej Pejic was all the rage this year, especially this bizarre photo shoot.